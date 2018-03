Simon Phillips: Protocol 4

Drummer Simon Phillips shows various colors of his musical prism on this most recent Protocol album with Greg Howe/g, Ernest Tibbs/b and Dennis Hamm/key. He’s been behind the traps for bands ranging from Jeff Beck to Hiromi, Eno and of course Toto, and each perspective is well represented here. Heavy rock boogie thunders on the frantic “Celtic Run” and the metallic “Pentangle” while Phillips shows his ability to create a backbeat that is both infectious and complex on ”Pentangle” and “All Thing Considered.” Some nice keyboard work creates some spacious sounds on ”Interlude” some Oriental fragrances on “Nimbus” and some swing on the gracious “”Phantom Voyage” with Tibbs laying down a mean line with the leader on ”Azorez.” Muscular and musical.

www.simon-phillips.com