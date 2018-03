Schnellertollermeier: RIGHTS

Say THAT name 5 times real quickly and see how you feel! Schenellertollermeier (never to be used again in this review) consists of a power trio Andi Schnellmann/b, Manuel Troller/g and David Meier/dr, hence the name of the band. You’ve got four tunes here that are a mix of mostly progressive rock and heavy metal, s the heads bang and the skies thunder with the relentless drum pulse on the title track, building up to an apocalyptic climax. Dark and frenetic grooves predominate “Praise/Eleven” with bass and guitar wrestling for dominance on “Piccadilly Sources.” The closing “Round” is an elliptical and angular tune, showing extra dimension to the avalanche of sounds.

