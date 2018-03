ROCKING LADIES…Emily  Burgess: Are We In  Love?, Jennifer Lyn & the Groove Revival: Badlands

Even non-cowgirls get the blues…

Emily Burgess is able to bridge the gap between indie singers and blueswailing guitarists, exemplified on this album with Sam Weber/g, Ryan Weber/b, Ryan Browne/p-key and Marcus Browne/dr. She writes almost everything and it ranges from ZZ Top styled boogie as on “Til I Get to Call You My Own” and “Only One In Your Dreams” to Norah Jones subdued soulful “Could You Watch Me Walk” and “I Wanna Make You Mine.” The allure here is that Burgess’ soft and understated voice contrasts richly with the barroom swing as on “Ain’t That A Woman” and “Stand Up For Your Love,” and she can go all out of the restrained pop side as on “Arrested.” Impressive-which lady shows up in concert?

Minnesota-born and Nodak living, Jennifer Lyn mixes Bonnie Raitt-tinged vocals to ZZ-top boogie along with a team of Darren King/b and Kevin Holm/dr. The team is bluesy on “Let Go This Time” and swampy during “Muddy Water” while heavy on the riffing licks during “Burned it Down” and “I’m Running To You.” Some Memphis gospel takes hold on “Give In To You” and a trip is taken to the delta on the acoustic and folky “Goodnight Sweet Darling.” The team was made for late nights at the Moose Lodge!

www.emilyburgessmusic.com

www.jenniferlynmusic.com