RINGER OF THE WEEK****Omar Sosa & NDR Big Band: ES: Sensual

All that is right about Afro-Cuban music is delivered here as Oma Sosa brings his piano, vibes and various sorts of percussion into the fold of the NDR Big Band under the direction of Jaques Morelenbaum. The 13 piece horn section is augmented by a sizzling rhythm section of Ingmar Heller/b, Ernesto Simpson/dr and Marcio Doctor/perc, making for a collection of sounds ranging from cool jazz muted horns on “Sad Meeting” to peppy salsa on “Cha Cha Du Nord.” Lovely flutes create a sunset on “Peposo” while Sosa’s piano teams with the percussion and woodwinds for a seductive “My Three Notes.” Sosa’s vibes team with earthy trombones and floating reeds during “Angustiado” while the team clippety clops to the sauntering horns on “L3zero.” Tribal folk sounds, chants, horns and volcanic harmonics create an ecstatic climax on “Glu-Glu” and warm breezes are graceful on “Iyade.” This is a gorgeous summer serenade.

www.melodia.com