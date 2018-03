RINGER OF THE WEEK****Musique Noire: Reflections-We Breathe

Want something fresh and invigorating? Check out this album by the quartet made up of three violinists/violaists Michelle May, Leah Celebi, and Leslie Deshazorand along with percussionist Jovia Armstrong. The mix and match support, usually with Elden Kelly/b, Marion Hayden/b to create a soulful stew of jazz and gospel inflected modern sounds.

The album opens with a declaratory chant by Tia Imani Hanna on Nina Simone’s “Four Women,” building up to a defiant climax, while Coltranesque warmth and spirituality oozes out on “Ibelec.” A dash of gypsy blood fills the caravan as the strings cry out on “Whiskey and Sangria” with Celebi getting the spotlight, and the aria “Reflections” has Deshazor” in a delicate and intimate setting. Together the strings are relentless on the invigorating “Pretty Ugly” and the ladies show bop chops on the bluesy “She” as Armstrong percolates like simmering onions on the grill. The closing title track brings together the moods of mystique and confidence, making this intriguing on a plethora of levels. Any tours coming up? Gotta see this one!

www.musiquenoire.com