RINGER OF THE WEEK****Leslie Pintchik: You Eat My Food, You Drink My Wine, You Steal My Girl

Pianist and composer Leslie Pintchik has been slowly amassing an impressive catalog which showcases her compositional and technical acuity. This most recent album teams her in a mix and match situation with Satoshi Takeishi/perc, Michael Sarin/dr, Scott hardy/b-g, Ron Horton/tp-fh, Steve Wilson/as and Shoko Nagai/acc.

The core team delivers a delicate read of “ I’m Glad There Is You” with a mix of Pintchik’s sensitive touch and delectable percussion, while the team gets delightfully hip on “Your Call Will Be Answered…” A samba’d “Happy Dog” and bohemian “Hopperesque” includes Left Bank accordion work, and the horns create a New Orleans funky atmosphere to the title track.” Pintchik’s touch is rooted in post bop but with a marrow of romanticism always flowing through the capillaries, making this a gem of a session. Any upcoming trips to So Cal?