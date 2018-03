Raoul Bjorkenheim/eCsTaSy: Doors of Perception

Six and twelve string guitars from Raoul Bjorkenheim team with Pauli Lyytinen/wwinds, Jori Huhtala/b and Markku Ounaskari/dr for a molten thick sound of dep grooves and sonic excursions. Fuzzy guitars team with an ominously loose bass on “Ides of March” with some acid psychedelia from the 60s returning on “Answer It!” and a murky drum groove thunders with baritone sax and ae on “Doors of Perception. Most enjoyable is the dreamy flue that teams with a swinging guitar and hip groove on “Elemental” was well as the exotic trance dance on ”Buzz.” A white knuckler that does a 3 point landing.

