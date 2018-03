Professor Cunningham and His Old School: Swing It Out!

Class is in session with Adrian Cunningham singing, playing the tenor sax, flute and clarinet while leading a toe tapping team of Jon Challoner/tp, Dani Alonso/tb, Alberto Pibiri/p, John Merill/g, Jim Robertson/b and Paul Wells/dr through some inspired renditions of material from the swing era.

The horns swagger on p ieces such as Neal Hefte’s “Sleepwalker’s Serenade” with Wells snapping everyone to attention on Duke Ellington’s “Stompy Jones.” Cunningham has a warm voice, either in solo form on the cozy “Be My Life’s Companion” shouting out “Caldonia” or leading a chorus on the snazzy “A Pretty Girl, A Cadillac and Some Money. His flute is a delight on the exotic “Caravan” and elegant during Sidney Becet’s “Bechet’s Fantasy” and his sax plays with glorious schmaltz on “Melancholy Serenade.” The moods range from boogie to two stepping Chicago beats, and there’s never a moment for resting for the next tune; you’ll want to hit the floor for each piece.

www.arborsrecords.com