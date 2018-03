PRE- INVASION…1955 British Hit Parade, The B Sides, Part 1 January -July, Part 2

Between the end of WWII and the influence of rock and roll which created The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and The Yardbirds, English popular music was dominated by rich toned vocalists from both sides of the Atlantic. This pair of 3 cd sets gives a healthy mix of the sounds that reflected the tastes of the UK, with the “B” sides of singles reflecting a strong music scene.

Oh, there were moments of rock and roll, such as the late night nourish “Thirteen Women” by Bill Haley and the Comets, as well as vocal groups like The Five Smith Brothers’ “Don’t Worry” and “If I Could Be With You” by the Fontaine Sisters.” Vintage British humor abounds with “The Singing Dogs Medley” while light opera by Mario Lanza is featured on “Beloved” and music to woo by is presented by Mantovani on “Lazy Gondolier.”

Al Martino hides in the UK from the Mafia with pieces like “To Please My Lady” and vocalists from WWII find traction and new careers as well. Frank Sinatra, Rosemary Clooney, Jo Stafford, Petula Clark, Frankie Vaughan, Bing Crosby and Al Hibbler all are in strong form, while exotic Latin sounds are delivered by Perez Prado on “Maria Elena”, and country music takes form by Tennessee Ernie Ford on “River of No Return.” Pre-Rat Packers Sammy Davis Jr. and Dean Martin start their careers with “Give A Fool A Chance” like “That’s All I Want” and pretty white boy Pat Boone gets his career off and running with “ Tennessee Saturday Night.”

Lots of variety for an era that has been belittled in light of what came after. Impressive on its own terms.

