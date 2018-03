OKB Trio: The Ing…

The piano trio of Oscare Perez/p, Kuriko Tsugawa/b and Brian Woodruff/dr deliver a classy collection of originals on this release. Perez has an Errol Garner-like richness as he dances over Woodruff’s brushes on a joyful take of “I’m Gonna Sit Right Down…” while boogalooing to the beat on the New Orlean’s grooved “High-Heel Sneakers.” Tsugawa and Woodruff do some nimble work on “I Remember You” and create a gentle cadence for “The Welcome Song.” Some rich blues hues create a late night mood for “Please Send Me Someone to Love” and “Pirouette en Dedans” with a hip samba closing things out on “Tristeza.” Warm and classy swing.

