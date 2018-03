Nick Biello: Vagabond Soul

Nick Biello plays alto and soprano sax, along with a dash of synthesizer as he has his compositions interpreted by a post-bop band of Phil Markowitz/p, John Benitez/b, Clarence Penn/dr, Paul Jones/ts, Andrew Renfroe/g and Vincent Lioni/viola.

The compositions are strong and well thought out, as on “V-ology” with gentle guitar strums slowly leading into assertive pulses lead by Biello’s stringent tone. The team gets modal with Penn’s cymbals guiding the way on “Grandparents” and the funky backbeat of the title track. The team gets into a Coltrane Spiral as Biello locks in with Penn on the ricocheting “You Stepped Out of A Dream” while getting volcanic with Jones on the multi-mooded “Dark Energy.” Flexible and yet muscular.

www.nickbiellomusic.com