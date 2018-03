Mattias Nilsson: Dreams of Belonging

Here’s a gorgeous solo album with Mattias Nilsson at the grand piano, delivering well thought-out renditions of material ranging from original compositions to folk melodies. His touch on the ivories is warm, patient and thoughtful, ruminating and yearning on his own title pieces and relaxed and sensitive on “Hymn to Love” while giving an Old World parlor feel to his “Spirea.” His textures are rich and classical leaning on the traditional ”Folk Melody From Vastmanland” and he exudes romance on “Serenade” and grace on a creative take of “Gentle On My Mind.” You can feel the light peering through the stained glass window on”At Froso Church” and his lyricism exudes during “ Sodermalm.” Perfect moods for genteel moments.

www.mattiasnilsson.com