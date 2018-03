Mathias Eick: Ravensburg

For his latest album, trumpeter Mathias Eick focuses on his inner circle of relationships between family and friends. The intimate collection of tunes mostly range from 4-6 minutes, keeping the moods melodious and thoughtful. The team of Andreas Ulvo/p, Audun Erlien/b, Torstein/dr, Helge Andreas Norbakken/dr-perc and Hakon Aase/violin create longing and pastoral moods, quite intimate and personal, just like the relationships involved. Eick’s horn has a clarion sound on the folksy title track, while teaming with Aase’s violin for plaintive and longing moments on “For My Grandmother” and “Parents.” Ulvo and Aase create sepia shadows, like the kind you’d find in an old photo book on “Family” while the team gets frisky as the canter on “Girlfriend” and loose during “Friends.” He adds and ethereal voice to the impressionistic “August,” making this album feel like a walk through a local village where everyone in town is part of the community.

