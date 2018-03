Mario Romano: Fenyrose Non Dimenticar

Pianist Mario Romano leads a lithe post bop team of William Sperandei/tp, Pat Labarbera/ts, Roberto Occhipinti/b and Mark McLean/dr thorough a mix of originals and jazz standards. Romano’s touch is Wynton Kelly nimble, flowing on Bruno Martino’s “Estate” peppy on “If I Should Lose You” and elegiac on the solo “Encanto De Mi Mina.” With Sperandei’s Hubbard-toned horn, the team sounds like vintage Blue Note on a soulful and hip read of “Sunshine of Your Love” while a muted horn is Miles sheik on a nimble “You’re My Everything” with some nice finger work by Occhipinto thrown in for good measure, as Labarbera leads the way on Romano’s assertively modal “Hymn For Padre Pio.” Impressively strong outing, and a welcome for vintage fans.

www.marioromano.ca