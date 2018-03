Lisa Lindsley & La Belle Epoque” Wouldn’t It Be Loverly?

Wispy toned vocalist Lisa Lindsley teams up with Laurent Marode/p, Jeff Chambers/b, Mourad Benhammou/dr and Esai Cid/ts-cl-fl for some swinging bohemian styled takes of standards. Lindsley takes the role of chanteuse well as she pulsates with Chambers and Cid’s clarinet slithers on “Everybody Wants to Be a Cat” and the cozy “Jeepers Creepers” cushioned by Benhamou’s brushes. The team delivers a nice samba read of “Got A Lot O’ Livin’ to Do” with Cid’s Getzian tenor and some snappy drums make “the title track a high stepping delight. Marode saws his piano on “I Could Have Danced All Night” and the team bops to the finish line on the mercurial “That’s Entertainment.” Nice cabaret feature!

