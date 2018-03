Lello Molinari: Lello’s Italian Job Volume 2

Bassist Lello Molinari brings sounds from the Italian piazza into a jazz setting on this higly satisfying set with Dino Govoni/sax-EWI, Sal DiFusco/g, Marcello Pellitteri/dr and guest Meeny Muthy/vi. The team swings like a sopresata on a string with Govani’s soprano on “O’Sarracino” and gets funky with him on the tenor for “Lidio Napoletano.” The team takes a romantic stroll along Via Nazionale on “Tu Si Na Cosa Grande” while the leader does a festive dance with Pellitteri on “Neapolitan Snake.” The album mixes the joy of a Tuscan sunset with the flavor of a Pizza Quattro Stagioni. Bravo Ragazzo!

