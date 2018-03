Karen Souza: Velvet Vault

Vocalist Karen Souza uses her own pen, and some intriguing interpretations to create a dark shadowed album. Her voice ranges between sub-toned wisps and almost electronically toned coos, delivering a cozy cabaret’d take of Duke Ellington’s “I’m Beginning to See the Light” and slithering to Jorge Helder’s bass for a Cuban take of Lou Reed’s “Walk On The Wild Side.” Some 70s pop is heard on “Valery” and then the 70s pop hit “I’m Not In Love” comes across as a Harlem nocturne. Desultory moods prevail on ”Angel Eyes” and a languid “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down On Me” while a duet with Toku produces a fun swing on her own “You Got That Something.” Sepia tones.

