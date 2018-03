Joshua Gerowitz: Solano Canyon

Guitarist Joshua Gerowitz brings together a mix of dark sounds performed with his team of Louis Lopez/tp, Colin Woodford/dr, David Tranchina-Jake Rosenzweig/b, Carmina Escobar/voc and Joe Santa Maria/sax on this collection of moody originals. His guitar sound is thick , sometimes fuzzy when teamed with the horns on the rocking “Smooth as Ice” and the driving and bluesy “Swoot” as well as a bit Hendrixy with bowed effects on “Hamburger Island #4.” Some edgy guitar teams with voice during all three “Hamburger Islands” adding to the otherworldly atmosphere while the sounds get dreamy on the ethereal “Morning Landscape Illusion.” Plugged in sounds and misty clouds.

