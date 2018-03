Jason Marsalis and the 21st Century Trad Band: Melody Reimagined-Book 1

Jason Marsalis brings his vibes to lead a deft quartet with Austin Johnson/p, Will Goble/b and Dave Potter/dr. The sound is kinetic as the mallets and ivories swing over a repeating riff on “Ratio Man Strikes Again” and glisten to Goble’s pulse on “Off the Rails.” The team creates an easy swing on “Just as Cool” and bebops with delight on the happy “Bourbon Street Ain’t Mardi Gras.” Johnson glistens on the melancholy “Passionate Dancer” while Marsalis tems up with brother Delfeayo/tb and dad Ellis/p for a fun family get-together on “ 80.” A welcome mix of fresh traditions.

