Frank Perowsky Jazz Orchestra: An Afternoon In Gowanus

Frank Perowsky plays clarinet and tenor sax while leading a swinging big band that includes all stars Jerry Dodgion/ts and Sam Burtis/tb with charts that get the toes tapping. The team flexes the biceps on a bopping “Bouncin’ With Bud” and “Two Bass Hit,” which includes a strong solo from tenorist Bob Franceschini,. Ira Hawkins brings some rich voice to a vibrant “ Do Nothin’ To You Hear From Me” and Perowsky shows his allegiances with two pumpers, “Down for The Count” with nice 8 to the bar work by David Berkman, and “Spang A Lang” while Larry Young’s “Talkin’ About JC” shows some modern grooves and smoking solos by Waldron Ricks/tp and Roger Rosenberg/bs. Upbeat!

www.frankperowsky.com