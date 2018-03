Dolores Scozzesi: Here Comes the Sun

Dolores Scozzesi delivers songs like a veteran relief pitcher, mixing up pitches with the savvy of Mariano Rivera and the power of Kenley Jansen. This album, richly produced by vocalist Mark Winkler, has Scozzesi mixing and matching with a great supporting act, of musicians and arrangers consisting of Andy Langham/key, Lyman Medeiros/b, Kevin Winard/dr, Dori Amarillo-Larry Koonse, Lyman Medeiros, Quinn Johnson/B3 and Nolan Shaheed/tp.

Scozzesi’s strength is her palpable vocal clarity and ability to enunciate as well as emote the lyrics as she cruises through the sleek bop on “It’s Alright With Me” or getting intimate with a bluesy bass in “I’m in the Mood for Love.” She is able to bring assurance on a cleverly Latinized take of “Here Comes the Sun” exuding confidence of life while basking over the simmering percussion, while sounding cozy by the fireplace on “A Little Taste.” A trip to East LA has her cruising the boulevard on “Tequila” while slowing down to neutral as she reflects with bowed bass on a tender and reflective “In My Solitude.” Relaxed yet confident, she is a perfect closer!

www.doloresscozzesi.com