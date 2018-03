Bob Holz: Visions-Coast to Coat Connections

Drummer Bob Holz creates a soulful groove , dedicating the sound and feel to his late boss Larry Coryell. He mixes and matches with a core team of Ralphe Armstrong/b, Billy Steinway/key, David Goldberg/reeds and a rotating team of horns, guitars and bassists, including Stanley Clarke/b and Randy Brecker/tp on the pulsating “Next In Line” and reggae keyboarded “Jammin’ Man.” The horns soulfully bop on the sleek “Split Decision” and get funky during “Pink Fur.” Smooth as silk lines are in abundance on “Light and Dark” and dashes of Average White Band influenced R&B are felt on material such as “Flat Out.” You can put on your listening ears or dancing shoes for this one.

www.bobholzband.com