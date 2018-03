BLUES HIGHWAY…John Mayall: Three For the Road

For the past year, blues legend John Mayall has stripped his sounds down to an economical trio with Greg Rzab/b and Jay Davenport. This album finds him in the midst of a tour in Stuttgart, Germany, switching between keyboards and harmonica while emceeing a history of the blues. His Hammond hums on a swampy “Don’t Deny Me” and a smoky “Streamline” while his harmonical wails like a steam engine on “Tears Came Rollin’ Down” and the shuffling “Big Town Playboy.” His voice is still strong and as leathery as a catcher’s mitt, stomping with the rhythm section on a New Orleans grooved “Congo Square” or getting jazzy with his vibe-tuned keys on the neck bopping “Lonely Feelings.” While his studio albums have recently all been superb, its at the clubs where his talents shine brightest, performing like he drinks from the Fountain of Youth between tunes. As Sonny Rollins once said, all albums are invitations to concerts, and this concert album deserves an RSVP.This one’s a peach!

