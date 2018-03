Azar Lawrence: Elementals

Long overdue for appreciation and accolades, Azar Lawrence adds another strong album to his already impressive catalogue. The LA local brings together Benito Gonzales/p-key, Jeff Littleton/b, Marvin “Smitty” Smith/dr, Munyngo Jackson/perc and some guests for a Coltrane-inspired session of burning love.

His soprano sax work is razor sharp, sizzling on the upbeat “La Bossa” (with extra percussion at the hands of Mayuto Correa)and African grooved “Eye of the Needle” while he gets spacey with Middle Eastern harmonies with guitarist Greg Poree on “Solar Winds” and rides a longboard on the avalanche of rhythm provided by Smith and Gonzales on “Sing to the World.”

His tenor is like hot lava, crying with Gonzales on the modal title track, lyrical and optimistic during “Koko” and bel canto on the dramatic “Brazilian Girls”with burning piano teamwork. The closing “Karma Sutra” is a meditative rubato, filling the room like incense. This one’s a keeper!

High Note Records

