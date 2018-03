ASIAN TEXTURES…Sameer Gupta: A Circle Has No Beginning, Justin Gray & Synthesis: New Horizons

Similar to the Bossa Nova influence during the 50s and 60s, harmonies and percussion from India and surrounding areas has permeated the present world of jazz, with stimulating results. Here are a pair of the most recent forays.

–

Sameer Gupta plays both on a traditional American drum set as well as on Indian tablas, as he joins together with Marc Czray/key-fx, Jay Gandhi/fl, Arun Ramamurthy/vi, Marika Hughes/cel, Trina Basu/fi, Rashaan Carter/b-fx, Neel Murgai/sit,Brandee/harp, Pawan Benjamin/sax and vocalist Morleey Kaman on a mix of South Asia and New York. Kamen’s voice melds with strings and flute on the ethereal “Little Sheel Spin and Spin” while droplets of harp create dreamy atmospheres on “Taiwa.” Murgai’s sitar teams with table for traditional feel on “Tyagaraja Dream sin Brooklyn” and “Come take Everything” while some clever electronic effects adding mystical atmospheres during “Come Take Everything.” A melding curry of flavors.

–

Canadian based bassist Justin Gray explores exotic sounds and landscapes with an ensemble that includes Derek gray/dr, Ed Hanley/tab, Todd Pentney/key a string section and a rotating collection of percussion, woodwinds, and traditional musings from Southern Asian. Flutes and percussion make for a caravan ride on “Eventide” with graceful strummings ebb and flow on the desert moods of “Break of Dawn.” A military drum beat teams with synthesizers on the creative “Rise” with a 5/4 dance forming with an irresistible pule on “Reflections.” Plenty of Middle Eastern mystique is released on “New Horizons” and “Serenity” with cantoral cries in the sunset. Rich textures of sound.

–

www.sameergupta.com