Andrew Gould: First Things First

Andrew Gould uses his alto sax, soprano sax and FX to team up with Steven Feifke/p-key, Marco Panascia/b, Jake Goldbas/dr-perc, Scott Wendholt/tp and Iona Vintu/voc for some impressive new material that veers between modal and advanced post bop. Gould’s allegiance to John Coltrane is in evidence as he cries on alto for the driving “The Goulden Ratio” “Destination” and volcanic “7 am” while getting kinetic with Goldbas on the free flying “R Train.” He shows his softer side as his horn caresses “A Song For Millie,” teams up with Vintu for a mystical “On a Darker Mood” and adds some soul funk with keyboards during “Cool Off.” He can bop with the best during “Mumbo Jumbo” and with Wendholt’s horn gets assertive on “First Things First.” Impulse-themed moods.

www.andrewgouldmusic.com

