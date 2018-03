Andrew Distel: It Only Takes Time

Andrew Distel is going to get comparisons to either Chet Baker or John Proulx; all three have that soft and swinging sub-toned vocal delivery, getting attention more with a whisper than a shout. Distel also plays trumpet here and there with a team of Peter Martin/p, Carlos Enriquez/b, George Fludas/dr, Jim Gailoretto/ww, Howard Levy/harm, Dave Onderdonk/g, Geraldo DeOlivera/perc, Brian Schwab/tp and Raphael Crawford/tb. He mixes and matches with the team, delivering a soft Brazilian pulse on Ivan Lins’ “Amor” while creating a floating haze on “Alfie” and “You Are There.” He gets most assertive on an upbeat “Who Cares” while creating a film noir shadow for “Speak Low” and his own ‘Wait For Me.” He knows how to sound convincing in a lyric, making his voice more of an instrument than a vehicle. A Crooner’s delight.

www.andrewdistel.com