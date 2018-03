Adam Nussbaum: The Leadbelly Project

Drummer Adam Nussbaum delivers an intriguing tribute to the blues giant Leadbelly on this recent release. What sets it apart is not only the inclusion of two guitarists in Steve Cardenas and Nate Radley, but the smoky toned tenor of Ohad Talmor. The mixtures creates an almost post-bop feel to the rural originals.

The strings create a rubato feel for Talmor’s mournings on pieces like “Old Riley” and the dreamy “You Can’t Lose Me Cholly” while the strings get rural and back porchy on”Black Girl (Whre Did You Sleep Last Night)” and earthy as the leader supplies deft brushes to his own “Sure Would Baby.” The team gets a bit boppy on “You Can’t L ose Me Cholly” and slides loosely during “Green Corn.’ The two guitarists, with varying tones and approaches, create a sunset mix of colors, with Tolmor’s fog completing the mood. A rich tone of blue.

Sunnyside Records

www.sunnysiderecords.com