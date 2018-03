Accent: In This Together

The international vocal team of Jean-Baptist Craipeau/ten, Simon Akesson/ten, Danny Frong/ten, Andrew Kesler/ten, James Rose/bar and Evan Sanders/bass create gorgeous (mostly) a capella harmonies with leads weaving in and out of these delightful six tunes. Wordless vocals are sublime on “Aux Aurores” while the team delivers some clever voice percussion during “Who You Are.” A comparison to Take Six is inevitable, with some upbeat R&B pulses during “Just Wondering “ and the finger snapping “Love is Just That Way” with delicate “oohs” floating during “Twilight. Silky sounds that bouncy and glide.

www.accentvocal.com