WESTERN SWING! Cousin Harley: Blue Smoke-The Music of Merle Travis

The trio of Paul Pigat/g-voc, Keith Picot/b and Jesse/dr remind us that chops and musical virtuosity can also swing with fun on this infectious tribute to Merle Travis. The mood and beat are up and two stepping, with chops being displayed on the instrumentals “Blue Smoke” and “Rosewood.” If you’re not up dancing by then, you’ll soon get out from the table at the Moose Lodge and grab a partner on the joyful “Divorce Me C.O.D.” Pigat’s got a twinkle in his eye while he sings pieces like “So Round, So Firm, So Fully Packed,” and the mischievous “Too Much Sugar For A Dime” while producing Link Wray-styled licks on “ Cincinnati Lou.” The team gets ominous on “Sixteen Tons” and haunting during “Dark as a Dungeon” while popping the clutch for the frantic “Deep South.” If half of today’s artists could swing like this, I’d have no complaints.

www.cousincharley.com