The New York Electric Piano: State of the Art

Comprised of Pat Daugherty/p-ep-B3, Aaron Comess/dr and Richard Hammond/b, the New York Electric Piano mixes post bop ideas with soulful grooves. The team can get fusion when Comess hits hard on “Wish For A Thousand Wishes” and gets funky with some rock beats during “Mama Bear Love Army.” Daugherty gets loose and free over the busy sticks on “Road to Joy” and kinetic during the quirky “Ignite It.” Hints of ragtime touch Daugherty’s digits on “Reggie-N-Re Express” and the team gets riffy on “Dig the Whole.” Eclectic and electric.

www.newyorkelectricpiano.com