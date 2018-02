The Idiomatiques: Out on the Town

Gypsy swing with an extra fling is the thing here with the team of Craig Sharmat/g-voc, Brian Mann/acc-p-voc, Kim Collins/b-vic and George Quirin/flamg as they mix moments of Django Reinhardt with straight-ahead grooves. Bohemia from the Left Bank is in abundance with caravan-styled solos on a clever take of Thelonious Monk’s music on “Worry You Needn’t, Maybe” and “C’est La Vie” with some Stephane Grappelli-invoke strings by Benedikt Brydern on “Waltz Happening.” Some fun vocals add to the frivolity, particularly on “Lady Be Good” and “Life Don’t Care,” with infectious pulses will make you grab your partner, or at least your beret on “Big Blue Thing” and “Scooby Do.” Hard to resist this album that is as light and tasty as an almond Crescent.

www.theidiomatiques.com