The Eargoggle: The Beautiful Creatures Really Are So Cruel, VSR’s Brooklyn Mixtape

The label Very Special Recordings delivers a pair of releases. Who is the audience?

19 songs written by Ezr Gale make up the first release, comprised of ideas taken from “Strawberry Fields” on “Elizabeth,” Brian Eno during “The Alien I Need” and not last nor least Talking Heads with “G. Roof By the Square.” 90s punk and new wave come up on “She’s Everywhere I Know” and you start wondering about the irony of the title “We’re At War with the Ordinary” when most of the songs lack anything creative or virtuous.

The 14 pieces on what is assumed to be a sample has a poppy Sheen Marine on “Swipe” and tribute to Led Zeppelin by Benninghove’s Hangmen on “Zohove” and an elegiac Dustin Carlson performing “Shakes.” Some nice guitar by Ryan Dugre gives hope to “Mute Swan” and The Eargoggle includes some creative bass work during a bluesy “Picking My Bones.” Does anyone take more than 6 months of lessons anymore?

www.vsrmusic.bandcamp.com