Steve Slagle: Dedication

Alto saxist Steve Slagle stays loyal to his dedication to mainstream bop on this attractive album with long time buddy Dave Stryker/g and a team of Scott Coley/b, Bill Steward/dr, Roman Diaz/perc and Lawrence Fields/p. Slagle’s tone is rich, warm and confident bouncing beautiful on pieces like “Sun Song” and sighing with delight on “Charcoal Blues.” The leader switches to soprano for “Sofi” and Stryker’s acoustic guitar is graceful on the folksy “Triste Beleza” dressing as a Latin lover on “Watching Over” .” While the rhythm team jaunts on “Major In Come, ” Coley slithers with Fields on “ Niner.” Impressive and strong traditions.

