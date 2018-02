STEP RIGHT UP….JD Wilkes: Fire Dream

If you like your music like it came from a Carney, step up to the front of the stage and give a listen to JD Wilkes, as he steps out from his leadership of the Legendary Shack Shakers and teams up with eclectic artists from The Squirrel Nut Zippers (James Mathus/g, Dr. Sick/misc) while he himself plays banjo, harmonica, piano, hurdy-gurdy and anything else that can’t be tied down. You also get Matt Patton/b from the Drive-By Truckers, the horn section from the Bo-Keys and guest vocalist Liz Brasher, while Wilkes keeps it together with moods similar to mid period Rain Dogs and Swordfishtrombones. You feel like you’re walking by a vaudevillian show as a mix of swing and klezmer teams with Wilkes’ growl on “Fire Dream” and weaves ominous stories by the fire on “Wild Bill Jones” and “Hoboes Are My Heroes” while strings, horns and things that go bump in the night provide sounds from the deep dark vault. Some 50s drama with noir guitar, capricious violin pizzicatos and Latin lilts with tales from the crypt all make cameo appearances like guest stars in an Agatha Christie movie. Hold on tight!

www.jdwilkes.com