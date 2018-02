SONIC EXCURSIONS…Rosebud: Rosebud, LEF: Hypersomniac

Music or moods?

FM Einheit plays “metals, sand, stones, tools and electronics.”Hmmm. Jo Quail is on the cello, and Eraldo Bernocchi does baritone guitars as well as electronics. The result? The six songs range from spacey sounds akin to a hovercraft on “Bloom” to machinations on “Ministry of Disinformation” and the metallic “Kangoo.” You can actually detect the guitar, albeit covered with fuzz, on “Xanadu” while an eerie haze hangs over “The Inquirier.” Anyone alive in there?

Lorenzo Esposito Fornasari does the vocals, as you will, teaming with Eivind Aarset/g-elec, Nils Petter Molvaer/tp, Rebecca Sneddon/sax, Bill Laswell/b, Stale StorlokkenB3-key and Kenneth Kapstad/dr. LEF’s voice is reminiscent of the Deep Purple sounds of Ian Gillian, while the band itself harkens to electronic a la Brian Eno. Synthetic percussion pulsates on “Quarrel” and “Opening,” mixing between the more rock sounds of “Parallel Powers” and “Aran Has Changed.” Somewhere there are melodies that make sense in here, but mostly there are experiments with knobs and wires.

