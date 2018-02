Satoko Fujii Orchestra New York: Fukushima

Composer Satoko Fujii brings together a free from orchestra to perform music concerning the ill fated 2011 nuclear accident at Fukushima. The 13 member orchestra includes Oscar Noriega/as, Tony Malaby/ts, Joe Fiedler/tb and Nels Cline for the 5 pieces, three of which clock in around the 15 minute mark.

The opus begins with gasping trumpets slowly building up to a loose wave of unraveling horns and rhythm. From there, a Serengetti-like stamped rumbles under Malaby’s crying tenor, scurrying critters of percussion run around while the reed and brass sections brood, eerie percussion and a rock beat gets thunderous, and the album closes with a lonely and lyrical trumpet. A tone poem of wide brush strokes.

