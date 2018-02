RINGER OF THE WEEK****Nick MacLean Quartet: Rites of Ascension

Pianist Nick MacLean delivers a tribute to Herbie Hancock’s 60s Blue Note with a collection of interpretations and originals. His team of Brownman Ali/tp, Jesse Dietschi/b and Tyler Goertzen/dr is up for the task, with Ali tapping into his inner Freddie Hubbard on sleek reads of “One Finger Snap” and “Cantaloupe Island” while he skates over Goertzen’s brushes with aplomb on “Tell Me A Bedtime Story.” MacLean’s own compositions are quite strong, flowing on the ballad “Feral Serenity” and getting the team into a funky mood on”Madness of Nero.” Dietschi does some nice work on”Goldberg Machine” and the team develops infectious grooves as on “Elasticity of Time and Space.”

Respectful, but not deferential.

www.nicholasmaclean.com