REISSUED REGGAE…Ethiopian & His All Stars: The Return of Jack Sparrow, The Gladiators: Full Time

Omnivore Recordings brings back a air of highly successful and artistic albums.

Vocalist Leonard Dillon, who left us in 2011, is in great form on this album with Lyn Taitt/g, Hux Brown/g, Jackie Jackson/b, Winston Wright/key, Winston Grennan/dr and a horn section. He gets R&B is on pieces with horns for “I Need Someone” and Memphis swampy during “I’m Gonna take Over.” The guitars lilt on the African sounding “Straight On Rastafari” while his fervent message on “Heavenly Father” should be heard by all pilgrims.

The Gladiators consist of Albert Griffiths/voc, Clinton Fearon/b, Gallimore Sutherland/g, Clinton Rufus/g, Audley Taylor/key and Stanley Bryan/dr along with extra reeds and keys for guests. The guitars sway on “I’m Not Crying “ and the rhythm gets funky and chunky on “ You Little Rat” and “Fussing and Fighting.” There are some nice choruses to mix with the lead vocals, and the team sounds hip and jovial on “Rocking Vibration.” A great foray.

