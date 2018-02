Phil Parisot: Creekside

Drummer Phil Parisot leads a vintage sounding post bop team of Tatum Greenblatt/tp, Steve Treseler/ts, Dan Kramlich/p and Michael Glynn/b through a decalogue of rich originals. His drums snap to the Horace Silver meeting New Orleans groove of “Emerald Crescent” while going kinetic with Kramlich on the crisp “Disruption.” His brushes mingle with Glynn’s suave bass on “Azalea” and the languid “Earth Tones,” with Treseler’s beefy tenor and Greenblatt’s glowing tenor getting lots of room to breath, while melding together for a formidable front line. The team swings with a swagger during “Samurai Fight Song” with the leader adding extra percussion, along with a gong to introduce the piece. Lots of toe tapping going on here.

www.originarts.com