NORTHERN LIGHTS…Aki Kissanen: Another North, Laginha-Arguelles-Norbakken: Setembro

Gorgeous sounds coming from Scandinavia….

Finnish pianist Aki Kissanen leads a trio with Antti Lotjonen/b and Teppo Makynen/dr through a collection of pieces mostly self-penned. His touch and composing style has a glowing lilt, as evidenced on “Blind Desert” and the thoughtful “New Life and Other Beginnings.” The interplay between the three is richly conversational as on “Hubble Bubble” and “Nature of the Beast” whereas Kissanen’s empathetic touch is evidenced during Gyorgy Liget’s “Etude 5.” Blithe spirits in trio format.

Pianist Mario Laginha teams with the delicate team of Julian Arguelles/ts-ss and Helge Andreas Norbakken/dr-perc for a decalogue of sensitive and impressionistic originals. Arguelles’ soprano floats like a cirrus cloud on pieces such as the pastoral “Maos na Parede” and “Fisicamente” while his breathy tenor creates a fog on “Serralves. Gentle ripples of ivorie flutter during “Cosias da Terrra,” “O Primeiro Dia” and “Lugar Bem Situado” with creative percussive rumbles produced on “Yada Yada.” Watercolors of sound.

www.editionrecords.com