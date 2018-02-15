NEW ON THE RADAR…Angelo Divino: Love A to Z, John McCutcheon: Ghost Light, Rozina Patka: Paraiso Na Terra, Fiona Ross: Black, White and a Little Bit of Grey

Here are four diverse singer/songwriters, all deserving your ear for various reasons.

Angelo Divino has a voice that hints at the vintage Rat Pack, but without the decadence. His compositions are very strong, either about the ups and downs of relationships, or about life itself. Optimistic and upbeat pieces like “Hey Life’ and “Love Is A Place to Stay” include rich teamwork by Jonathan Dane/tp, Rich Eames/p-key, Adrian Rosen/b, Michael Rosen/dr and Doug Webb/ts. He’s reflective with Eames on “Strangers Again” and romantic on the warm “About Lat Night.” Even the space-case opening of “Flying Saucers” make sense, while his gentle vibrato is relaxed on “I Love You, Goodbye.” Likeable and easy to please.

John McCutchen sings and plays guitar, hammer dulcimer and banjo along with a homespun team including Jon Carrol/key, Pete Kennedy/g, Robert Jospe/dr and various guests. His songs are a mix of folk and country, with personal lyrics that touch on the beauty of every day life as on “A Perfect Day” while showing himself as a master teller of portraits as on “The Machine” and “Burley Coulter at the Bank.” A modern reflection on religion versus a real relationship with God is aptly described on “Me and Jesus” which hopefully will get many a listener back to the Bible. A minstrel with a message.

Can Hungarians sing bossa nova? Listen to Rozina Patkai, and you’ll vote in the affirmative. She sings convincing Portugues with a team of Matyas Toth/g, Marton Fenyvesi/g, Aron Talas/p, Marton Soos/b, Andras Des/perc, Balazs Csehdr and guests including strings and horns. Her voice is soft and genteel on the flowing “Dia O Dia” and “Passagem” while Janos Aved’s Getz-like tenor coos with Patkai n the mystically intimate title track. She does wonders with the percussive samba of the classic “ Aa” while “O Que Sera” is cozy with trumpeter Balazs Pecze. Is there a beach in Budapest for the Girl from Ipanema?

Fiona Ross has a sweet and indie voice while she plays piano along with Gibbi Bettini/g, Maerley Drummond/dr, Derek Daley/b, Krisoph BV/sax and Simon Todd/cong on eleven originals. The team packs some R&B soul while Ross gets jazz on “Busy…Always Busy” and soulful on “That Moment.” Her style is both poetic as on the floating “The Evidence Suggests” and cabaret for “The Chemistry” while the messages ooze with Millennial angst.

