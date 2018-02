Neil Slater at North Texas: Legacy

Composer, pianist and educator, Neil Slater has his 60 year career of musical achievements anthologized on this 4 disc collection that includes his various bands from the College of Music at the University of North Texas. From the 1980s through the present decade, each disc shows the remarkable consistency of sound and quality that Slater helped inculcate.

The predominating tone and feel of the various bands range from rich and sophisticated harmonies a la Maria Schneider and muscular West Coast sounds, which makes sense since hie’s performed with the likes of Frank Strozier, Bill Watrous and Sal Salvador, even subbing for Stan Kenton at times for the famous orchestra.

Most of the pieces are originals, with fullfy reeds on”Sky Windo,” a fun read of the classic hymn”Lead On O King Eternal,” graceful piano work on “Domain” and Gil Evans-styled framework on”Another Other.” The soloists are all quite strong and fit into the creative arrangements well. A true fertile soil for developing the future of jazz.

