Liebman/Murley Quartet:Live at U of T

David Liebman brings his soprano sax, tenor sax and flute to the front line with fellow saxist Mike Murley and a lithe team of Jim Vivian/b with Terry Clarke/dr for a collection of vibrant, free and swinging post bop forays. Vivian’s bass pulse keeps things throbbing forward as on Murley’s bopping “YBSN” and Liebman’s “Off a Bird” with Liebman’s soprano and Murley’s tenor melding together and then slithering away like dripping paint colors. Liebman’s flute creates a dreamlike Monument Valley on “Open Spaces” and the two tenors lock thick horns on a hip and modal “And the Angels Sing.” Most intriguing is the exquisite linking of sopranos creating the sweet smell of success on “Missing Persons” before Clarke drives the team home in his V8 on “Blackwell’s Message.” This would have been a hot concert to attend!

