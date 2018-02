Julian Lage: Modern Lore

Guitarist Julian Lage is a pilgrim on search of new musical lands. His albums of late have been intimate and personal conversations with a select group of friends. This time around, he picks up his Fender Telecaster and goes into the trio format with Scott Colley/b and Kenny Wollesen/dr-vi along with some guests dropping by on these 11 originals.

The mood is relaxed and unassuming, with the trio format sounding a bit like a Chet Atkins jam session as on the snappy “The Ramble” or catchy “Roger the Dodger.” Lage’s picking is clean, erudite and lyrical, letting the guitar do its job and not overplaying his hand. Some extra percussion and keyboards by Jesse Harris and Tyler Chester respectively add some dash to “Atlantic Limited” and the keyboardist hangs around for material similar to 60s instrumental bands on p ieces such as “Wordsmith” and “Revelry.” For the most part the playing is concise, swinging and accessible, with only the closing “Pantheon” getting a bit frisky in textures and atmospheres. Lage usually leaves the time to stretch out for his concerts, making this album a nice invitation to a gig.

www.julianlage.com