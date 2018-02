John Surman, Nelson Ayres & Rob Waring: At First Sight

Deep visceral three member sonatas are delivered by the trio of John Surman/bcl-ss-bs, Nelson Ayres/vib-mar and Rob Waring/p. Surman’s soprano is full bodied and bright, giving a clarion call on pieces like the luminous title track, or going folksy with marimba and plaintive piano on “Autumn Nocturne.” His bass clarinet broods and sighs during “Within the Clouds” and is breathy with glassy support by Ayres on the glistening “On Still Waters.” A palpably rich baritone creates a nice contrast to Waring’s Monkish piano on “Invisible Threads” and some West Coast Cool is melodic on “Stoke Damerel.” The melding of pungent contrasts between vibes and piano and the sorghum thick reed makes for delectable morsels.

