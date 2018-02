John Stowell/Ulf Bandgren Quartet: Night Visitor

Cool toned guitarist John Stowell joins with fellow guitarist Ulf Bandgren and his team of Bruno Raberg/b & Austin McMahon/dr for sublime and pastoral musings. Except for the loosely grooved “Ode to Spring,” everything here is subtle and water color impressionistic. Raberg’s bass plays a pivotal role, gently nudging the fragrances forward as on the thoughtful “Skiss” and laconic “Taughannnock Falls.” The two guitarists weave in and out like strings in a Raphael tapestry during the bluesy “When Jasper Grows Up,” the sinewy title track and even the calypso’d and cool “Early Five.” Six strings strolling in Monet’s garden.

