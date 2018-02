John Stetch & Vulneraville: The Vancouver Concert

Pianist John Stetch leads a tam of Steven Kortyka/sax, Ben Tiberio/b and Philippe Lemm/dr through a five song concert from May 7, 2017 in Vancouver, Canada’s Pyatt Hall. The band has a light and airy fragrance, lead by Stetch’s nimble and fluid touch on the piano. The rhythm team floats with a looseness on the post bopping “Oscar’s Blue-Green Algebra” and the intuitive “Rondeau” with Kortyka’s warm tenor gracing the melodies. The team is most assertive on a muscular “Things Ain’t What They Used To Be,” but even here the focus is on subtle communication. Jazz in swinging pastels.

