Hot Texas Swing Band: Off The Beaten Trail

Homages to Bob Wills and Pure Prairie League are in abundance on this Western Swinger of an album. The team of Alex Dormont/voc-b, Cat Clemons/g, Ileana Nina/fid, Stephen Bidwell/dr, Joey Colarusso/sax, Dan Walton/p, Dave Biller/stg and Jimmy Shortell/tp-acc keep the mood upbeat for vocalists Selena Rosanbalm and Liz Morphis for pieces like the sleek classic “Cow Cow Boogie” and bluesy “Cry Me A River” while the team gets Cajun for “Baton Rouge Waltz.” Dormont takes some time at the mic for his rich baritone to get old timey on the title track and a fun as all get out version of “White Lightnin’” while he and the team do some hot jazz on “How Do I Not.” The band itself sounds Moose Lodge swinging on “Bull Whip” and does a mean polka on “Texas Plains.” Ah Ha!

www.hottexasswingband.com