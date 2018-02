Gregory Lewis: Organ Monk Blue

B3er Gregory Lewis continues to delve into the Thelonious Monk songbook, this time with a trio of Marc Ribot/g and Jeremy Bean Clemons/dr. Ribot’s guitar tones and effects add textures to Monk’s sophisticated harmonies and quirky rhythms, getting funky on ”Blue Hawk” and creating a joyful chaos on the frantic “Raise Four.” Clemons gets the team snapping on the cheerful “Nutty” and fragrant “Blue Sphere” with a herky jerky “Green Chimneys” allowing Lewis to pull the plugs and dials on the Hammond. Lewis hasn’t let the well run dry yet on this exploration of the Spherical world.

www.gregorylewismusic.com